Morgan County Sheriff not seeking re-election

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Sheriff Ana Franklin announced Friday that she will not be seeking re-election for the third term.

“I am truly honored and blessed to have been given this opportunity to serve the people of my county,” Sheriff Franklin said in a video posted to her Facebook page. “My goal was, and still will be for the remainder of my term to hold this office, myself and my employees to the highest standard possible. I came into office with the mission of making Morgan County a safer place for us to live, work and play, and to leave the next sheriff with a better starting point than I had.”