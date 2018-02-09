× Lawrence County authorities locate escaped inmate in Courtland

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities confirm an inmate who escaped January 30 from the Lawrence County Jail has been located.

Corey Leon Orr, 40, was found in Courtland on County Road 284. According to Sheriff Gene Mitchell, a woman that lives on County Road 284 reported to authorities that a man was walking towards her residence limping. She told authorities when he got to her door he turned the knob. That is when she says she told him she had a gun. The man proceeded to tell her all he wanted was something to drink.

Sheriff Mitchell added that Chief Terry of the Courtland Police Department was the first to arrive at the scene and detained Orr.

Due to injuries Orr received to his foot from the escape, he was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Sheriff Mitchell said that Orr had broken into an empty old house that is located on the same property. Other charges are pending.

Orr was in jail on charges related to theft, assault, criminal mischief and parole violations in North Courtland.