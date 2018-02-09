× Inmate fatally stabbed at St. Clair Correctional Facility

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the fatal stabbing of an inmate that occurred Friday at the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville.

According to authorities, the stabbing took place around 11:30 a.m. Authorities say when correctional officers responded to an inmate assault, they found 25-year-old Travis Lamar Wilson with serious injuries. Authorities say Wilson was treated at the scene and taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Wilson was serving a 25-year sentence on a 2011 murder conviction in Etowah County.

Correctional officials identified the suspect in the stabbing as 25-year-old inmate Cruz Caldwell. Caldwell now faces a first-degree murder charge.

Caldwell was sentenced to 20-years in 2011 for a first-degree theft of property conviction in Coffee County.

At this time it is unclear what led to the assault.