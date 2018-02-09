Flood Watch in effect for Alabama, Tennessee through Sunday afternoon

A Flood Watch is in effect for north Alabama as well as surrounding areas in Tennessee and Georgia through Sunday afternoon.

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. Low-lying areas that are prone to flooding — including creeks, riverbeds, and nearby roadways — should be monitored through the weekend.

A broad area of heavy rain showers and thunderstorms will sweep over the Southeast late Friday through Saturday and Sunday. This rainfall will soak the region in a series of waves that may contain heavy downpours that could produce flash flooding in low-lying areas.

Total rainfall amounts from Friday night through Sunday evening are expected to reach between 2 to 4 inches, with some localized areas possibly receiving as much as 5 inches of rain.

It is important to heed caution when flood conditions occur. Do not attempt to drive through flood waters, since only 6 inches of moving water can knock a person down and 12 inches of moving water can carry away a small car (12-24 inches for larger vehicles, trucks and SUVs). Second to heat-related illnesses, flooding is the deadliest weather-related hazard in the United States over the past 30 years.