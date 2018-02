× Cullman County authorities search for missing girl

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating a missing girl.

Authorities say Pennie Dezarae Holland was last seen at an apartment complex on January 5 in Cullman. Holland is originally from the Jones Chapel/West Point area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office at 256-734-0342.