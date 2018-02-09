Colbert County Schools to close extra day next week for sanitizing

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – The Colbert County Superintendent announced the school system will cancel classes on Thursday, February 15, to clean and implement preventative measures for the flu season.

Classes were already scheduled to be out on Friday, February 16 and Monday, February 19 for professional development days.

School officials want there to be several days without students to make sure that the buildings are germ-free and to give those who are sick a chance to heal and recover.

Students will return to class on Tuesday, February 20.