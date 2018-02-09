× Chief of Staff for the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police confirm the arrest of Timothy McWhorter. He’s the chief of staff for the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

McWhorter faces charges of Domestic Violence third degree. He was arrested Thursday night.

This arrest comes a week after we reported McWhorter was on suspension from the sheriff’s office. At that time, we also learned of allegations of domestic violence. He was accused of physically and verbally abusing his girlfriend in a report filed in December of 2017.

WHNT News 19 is working to gather more information involving McWhorter’s arrest. We’ll update you as soon as we learn more.