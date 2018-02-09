× Boaz man charged with eight counts of attempted murder

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. — According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, a Boaz man accused of shooting at multiple law enforcement officers has now been charged with attempted murder.

Arnold Ray Battles, 64, is charged with eight counts of attempted murder.

The charges stem from an incident on February 6, at Battles’ residence. Authorities say Battles shot at agents with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit, FBI Safe Streets Task Force, and Boaz police while they were attempting to serve him with a search and arrest warrant.

“These charges are appropriate concerning the danger that he placed our deputies and officers in,” said Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin. “We look forward to seeing justice served in this case.”

Battles is currently being held at the Etowah County Detention Center without bond. He also faces charges of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, violent felon in possession of a pistol and drug paraphernalia.

At the time of the incident, Battles was out of jail, on bond, for drug charges