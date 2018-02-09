Arab City Schools says because of the low volume of flu cases they will not be closing schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARAB, Ala. - Schools in Arab are the only ones in Marshall County that have not closed their doors temporarily due to the flu. School officials say they simply do not have the same high volume of flu cases as other systems.

"On Tuesday, when the decision was first made by a district in Alabama to close schools, we had 93 percent of our students here," said Superintendent John Mullins.

Mullins said their attendance last year was around this exact same percentage. "We have empathy for students and staff members that are sick, and we hope that they get well soon," said Mullins. "We hope that our cases continue to dwindle."

Although Arab City Schools aren't feeling the same impact as other districts, they're still taking several precautions to keep the flu away. "This weekend we have approved additional custodian hours to come in and clean," said Mullins.

Mullins said staff and parents have played a huge role in keeping the number of students out with flu down. "Our nurses have done a wonderful job. Our parents have done a good job of when to send children to school and when not to."

With all the safety precautions the schools continue to make, they hope that they'll be clear of the current flu epidemic this year.