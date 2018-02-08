You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown: The Musical benefiting the Pediatric Oncology Clinic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Good Grief! You're a Good Man Charlie Brown: The Musical is coming to town! The event is a fundraiser for the Clinic for Children with Cancer at Huntsville Hospital.

The show is totally family friendly and runs about an hour and a half. Best of all, tickets are free. Donations will be gladly accepted.

So join the Performers League of Huntsville and Huntsville M.E.T. as they sing and dance for the Clinic for Children with Cancer! See you there!

Showtimes:

February 16 – 7 p.m.

February 17 - 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.