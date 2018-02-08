US Space and Rocket Center host Pour Your Heart Out event on February 17th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The U.S. Space & Rocket Center invites you to the hottest Valentine ticket in town, the 4th annual Pour Your Heart Out. Celebrate with an evening of food, drink and live music in the Davidson Center for Space Exploration under the Saturn V moon rocket, then step outside to Rocket Park where our partners from Sloss Furnaces of Birmingham will help you create your own Valentine keepsake.

Guests carve their own designs into a 4-inch-square sand and resin mold and the Sloss metal sculptors fill these molds with molten scrap iron from a 75-pound coke-fired furnace. Once cooled, the tiles are an upcycled work of art.

$90 - couple (non-museum member)

$45 - individual (non-museum member)

Museum members receive a $5 discount on each ticket. For member discount information, call 256-721-7155.

Includes: live music by Juice and a mold for each guest to create a personal tile.

Additional tiles may be purchased for $12.50 each. A cash bar will also be available, dressy casual attire suggested.