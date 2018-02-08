× Shipt debuts Target same-day delivery for Huntsville members

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Many of you wake up to long to-do lists. One task that shows up often is grocery shopping. Last fall, WHNT News 19’s Taking Action report, The Grocery Delivery Test, looked into whether home delivery grocery services are worth the price you pay. Clarissa McClain tried out Instacart and Shipt and spoke to a mom of three who said it saved her so much time. Today, Shipt announced that members in Huntsville can now get items from Target.

Whether it’s produce, a decorative pillow, milk or something to occupy your time like Jenga or the Uno card game, Shipt can bring it right to your doorstep. Publix and Kroger are already available and now, so is Target.

“We’re super excited to bring Target to our members,” says Ian Diament, an acquisition manager for Shipt.

Diament says Target is a great partner fit and customers have been asking for it.

“It’s going to be great for our members to branch outside of grocery and get same-day delivery on everything from produce to baby diapers to home décor items and even household essentials like paper towels and dog food,” describes Diament.

You pick what you want in the Shipt app. Shoppers get exactly what you need and you get save time.

“Shipt is for everybody,” explains Diament. “It’s for the young professional who’s trying to do a lot of stuff with their social life, the family with young kids who is running around and even some older people who might be home bound. It’s a great service for different types of people and we’re proud to serve them.”

Shipt members can get anything in Target except alcohol and prescriptions. Shipt says it hopes to add apparel by the holiday season. Shipt memberships are $99 a year. You can try it two weeks free, first. You also have to check to see if service is available to your address.