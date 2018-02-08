Low health inspection scores in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Limestone County
Asian Cuisine
229 French Farms Blvd, Athens
Violations:
- Damaged plastic lids
- Hand sink <100ºF
- Steak 54ºF, Chicken 84ºF
- Grease pools in kitchen
Score: 75
Marshall County
Hardee's #1412
1771 US Hwy 431, Boaz
Violations:
- Residue on soda nozzles
- Loose/broken wires on sifter at chicken breading station
- Grease spill on ground
- Paper towels not at front hand sink
Score: 73
Madison County
Shaggy's Burgers and Tacos
1267-E Enterprise Way, Huntsville
Violations:
- Women's restroom hand sink at 79ºF -- required to reach 100ºF
- Dented cans in storage
- Tomatoes 48ºF, 52ºF
- Beef patties 44ºF, 46ºF
The restaurant fixed critical violations at follow-up inspection.
Score: 78
Clean Plate Recommendations
Donut Express
1114 6th Avenue, Decatur
Score: 98
Subway
4116 Jackson Highway, Sheffield
Score: 98