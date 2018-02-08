Low health inspection scores in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Limestone County

Asian Cuisine

229 French Farms Blvd, Athens

Violations:

  • Damaged plastic lids
  • Hand sink <100ºF
  • Steak 54ºF, Chicken 84ºF
  • Grease pools in kitchen

Score: 75

Marshall County

Hardee's #1412

1771 US Hwy 431, Boaz

Violations:

  • Residue on soda nozzles
  • Loose/broken wires on sifter at chicken breading station
  • Grease spill on ground
  • Paper towels not at front hand sink

Score: 73

Madison County

Shaggy's Burgers and Tacos

1267-E Enterprise Way, Huntsville

Violations:

  • Women's restroom hand sink at 79ºF -- required to reach 100ºF
  • Dented cans in storage
  • Tomatoes 48ºF, 52ºF
  • Beef patties 44ºF, 46ºF

The restaurant fixed critical violations at follow-up inspection.

Score: 78

Clean Plate Recommendations

Donut Express

1114 6th Avenue, Decatur

Score: 98

 

Subway

4116 Jackson Highway, Sheffield

Score: 98