Huntsville Police aim to help keep your rental property safe through the Blue Star Program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville Police Department has launched a program aimed at helping people keep their homes, apartment complexes and neighborhoods safe.

HPD says the Blue Star Program is designed to be an easy way to help reduce crimes at rental properties across the city.

Once you or your landlord sign up for the program, HPD says they will offer resources to help reduce drugs and other illegal activities in your area.

“The Blue Star Program is one of many programs that we’re trying to implement throughout the city, just to help people feel safe and know that these communities have a responsibility and partnership with local law enforcement,” explained Lt. Michael Johnson with the Huntsville Police Department.

For more information about the Blue Star Program and how to spot warning signs of illegal activity, click here.