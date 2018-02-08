× Huntsville Mardi Gras Parade canceled due to uncertain weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Organizers for the Mardi Gras Parade in Huntsville have canceled the event due to uncertainty in the weather forecast.

The parade was to benefit Blount Hospitality House, which is “a home away from home for out-of-town family members of Huntsville area hospital patients.” Organizers say that some of the parade crews will be participating in the St. Patrick’s Day parade on March 17, instead.

