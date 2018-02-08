× Dress up for ‘A Night Under the Stars’ at the US Space and Rocket Center ✨

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Party under the stars and the Saturn V rocket for a purpose!

The Galaxy Gala will be a night filled with food, music, dancing, interactive games, live and silent auction opportunities, and *out of this world* fun.

Show your stellar support on Friday, February 23, starting with a social hour at 6 p.m. The main event starts at 7 p.m. and features the Twickenham Jazz and Swing Band, a carving station, and heavy hors d’oeuvres. There will be a cash bar if you wish to sip on an alcoholic bev while you enjoy entertainment and live & silent auctions all night long! Wooo wee! Dress your best in star-studded cocktail attire.

Tickets are $75 per person or $600 for a table of 8. You can buy tickets here.

Vice president of the Redstone Arsenal Military an Civilians’ Club Michelle Nash explains why this annual event is extra special this year, and why the organization is so passionate about involving Huntsville and surrounding community residents.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This gala is hosted by The Redstone Arsenal Military and Civiians' Club (RSAMCC), and proceeds will provide merit scholarships to military and civilian dependents affiliated with Redstone Arsenal as well as community grants for local non-profit organizations.

See you under the stars!