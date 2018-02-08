City of Decatur recruiting at least 200 skilled trade workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. - Contractors in Decatur are looking to expand their operations by hiring at least 200 skilled trade workers and journeymen, due to the demand of the local economy.

Skilled workers are needed to satisfy the immediate needs of local contractors.

The City of Decatur has created a recruitment plan to reflect the importance placed upon being a community enriched by gainful employment through trade professions.

The city is hoping to use their Facebook page for recruiting.