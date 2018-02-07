Top football recruit signs to University of Florida, mom walks out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Four-star wide receiver Jacob Copeland committed to Florida Wednesday during National Signing Day. Copeland picked the Gators over Alabama and Tennessee.

He sat next to his mother with the three hats before him. His mother wore an Alabama sweatshirt and a Tennessee hat.

Shortly after Copeland placed the Florida Gators hat on his head, cameras captured his mother get up from the table, grab her purse and storm off.

Copeland was clearly emotional after his mother walked away. She later returned to hug her teary-eyed son as he continued to talk to commentators about his decision to choose the Gators over the Tide and the Volunteers.

His mother may not have been pleased about his decision, but the Gators definitely were. They welcomed Copeland on their Twitter page.

He later posted to his Twitter account in response to his mother's actions.