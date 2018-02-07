× The No. 1 recruiting class is in the SEC but it doesn’t belong to Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AL.com)- It quickly became clear Alabama’s shot at snatching another No. 1 recruiting class was over. Losing four-star commit Bobby Brown first thing Wednesday morning all but sealed that fate.

How far would the Crimson Tide fall, though?

As National Signing Day II wound down, the rankings settled and a clearer vision of the situation came into focus.

Alabama finished No. 7 in both the 247Sports composite and the Rivals rankings. ESPN had the Tide at No. 6.

