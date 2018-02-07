× Shooting sends one man to the hospital, Huntsville police trying to determine where and why it happened

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent one man to the hospital in serious condition.

Around 12:45 Wednesday morning, emergency crews were called to the Shell gas station at the corner of Sparkman Drive and Blue Spring Road.

The victim drove himself there with a gun shot wound to the leg.

He was then rushed to Huntsville hospital.

Huntsville police say the victims is not being cooperative with information about the shooting.

Police could not find a scene where the victim said he was shot.