Rainfall Deficits Persist Despite Recent Rains

Despite a wet start to February, the Tennessee Valley is still struggling to chip away at the developing drought.

This is partly due to the fact that winter is usually our wet season, but we’ve been pretty dry since November. Huntsville averages around 15.60 inches of rain from November through January, however this season we only received 6.89 inches over November, December and January.

Fortunately, February has already brought some relief to the dry conditions. We’ve picked about 2.50 inches of rain since February began. We’re still more than 2 inches behind on rainfall totals for the year though (Since January 1st).

Even More Rain Coming: We stand to see yet another good soaking rain this weekend. A storm system will develop along the Gulf Coast Friday, allowing a wave of heavy rainfall to spread over Alabama late Friday night.

Rain will be ongoing across the Tennessee Valley by Saturday afternoon and could become heavy at times. Scattered showers will even last into Sunday afternoon. We could see another 1-2 inches of rain by Monday morning!

We won’t completely dry out Monday either though. Our upper level weather pattern will send a series of ‘disturbances’ over Alabama through next week. That will keep hit-and-miss showers around each day. Despite the continued rain chances, temperatures will at least stay mild with highs in the 50s and low 60s next week.