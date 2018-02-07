Multiple School Systems announce closure due to flu outbreak

Multiple school systems have announced they are canceling classes due to an outbreak of the flu.
- Albertville City Schools – Closed Thursday, Feb. 8 – Friday, Feb. 9
- Boaz City Schools – Closed Thursday, Feb. 8 – Friday, Feb. 9
- Cullman County Schools – Closed Thursday, Feb. 8 – Friday, Feb. 9
- Fayetteville, TN City Schools – Closed Thursday, Feb. 8 – Friday, Feb. 9
- Guntersville City Schools – Closed Thursday, Feb. 8 – Friday, Feb. 9
- Marshall County Schools – Closed Thursday, Feb. 8 – Tuesday, Feb. 13