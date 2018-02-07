Mother recalls horrific moments after car wreck that sent her family to the hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBERTVILLE Ala. -- A car wreck in Albertville sent a family of five to the hospital. Police say the crash was because of a drunk driver. Marilynn Jordan and her husband Keith were leaving the drive-thru at Wendy's in Albertville with their three children.

"We were pulling back on to 431, to the right," Jordan said.

At that same time, Faustin Garcia was on 431. Police said he was driving under the influence and speeding with his nine-year-old grandson in the car. Witnesses say he made a U-turn to head south.

"The next thing I remember, I kind of looked around and I saw Keith hanging halfway out the window and his window busted," Jordan said. "And I looked in the back seat, and I didn't see any of our children."

Marilynn said she thought that maybe she had been unconscious for a few minutes, maybe her kids had gotten out okay. She said she got out of the car and she heard horns honking and saw that traffic had stopped.

"I looked over and I saw my children laying there with blood all over them," Jordan said.

She said she started screaming for help. She went to her husband Keith who was still laying halfway out of the windshield. "I kept shaking him, shaking him. He wouldn't wake up," Jordan said.

She then went to her kids who were on the ground covered in blood. She said she couldn't get them to talk or move.

"There was a lady that came up, she hollered, 'I'm a nurse!'" Jordan recalled.

That nurse was Lauren Langley, she had been three cars behind the Jordans when the wreck happened. Langley ran to the car and saw the oldest son, 13-year-old Braden laying in the median. She felt no pulse and began chest compressions saying she was thinking of her own two boys and was so focused on keeping him alive.

"She stayed right there with them until they loaded them in the ambulance," Jordan said. "I mean she was a blessing to us."

All three children were taken to the hospital. Twelve-year-old Evan was treated locally then released. Eleven-year-old Aiden was airlifted to Children's Hospital in Birmingham. Braden, the oldest son, was also airlifted to Birmingham Children's Hospital and was treated for a fractured skull and three cracked ribs. All three boys are now out of the hospital and are headed back home.

Marilynn and her husband Keith are badly banged up, but will be fine now that their family is back together. They say they are beyond grateful for the people that came to their aid after the wreck.

Police arrested Garcia at the scene for DUI. His 9-year-old grandson who was in the car at the time of the crash was not injured and was taken by family members.