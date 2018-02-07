Man found guilty of capital murder for 2016 fatal shooting

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – A Lauderdale County grand jury has found Benjamin Young guilty of capital murder, first-degree assault, and shooting into an occupied vehicle for his part in a 2016 fatal shooting.
Four people are charged with capital murder in relation to the shooting death of 19-year-old Kijana Freeman on March 1, 2016. Another man was charged for setting up the meeting that led to his death. A second teen was also injured.
- Thomas Hubbard, 31, of Berwyn, Illinois (had been living in Muscle Shoals)
- Peter Capote, 22, of Bensonville, Illinois (had been living in Muscle Shoals)
- Riley Earl Hamm, III, 30, of Sheffield
- De’Vontae Bates, who allegedly setup the meeting, was indicted for criminal conspiracy and pled guilty.
Investigators say Freeman and the other victim were expecting to meet someone to sell an Xbox that night. Instead, a white Dodge truck pulled up behind his car, two men jumped out and started firing shots.
According to investigators, Thomas Hubbard believed Freeman stole an Xbox from him during a burglary and devised a plan to hurt Freeman.
Freeman died at Helen Keller Hospital shortly after arrival.
The penalty phase of the capital murder case against Young will begin on Thursday at 9 a.m.