Man found guilty of capital murder for 2016 fatal shooting

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – A Lauderdale County grand jury has found Benjamin Young guilty of capital murder, first-degree assault, and shooting into an occupied vehicle for his part in a 2016 fatal shooting.

Four people are charged with capital murder in relation to the shooting death of 19-year-old Kijana Freeman on March 1, 2016. Another man was charged for setting up the meeting that led to his death. A second teen was also injured.

Investigators say Freeman and the other victim were expecting to meet someone to sell an Xbox that night. Instead, a white Dodge truck pulled up behind his car, two men jumped out and started firing shots.

According to investigators, Thomas Hubbard believed Freeman stole an Xbox from him during a burglary and devised a plan to hurt Freeman.

Freeman died at Helen Keller Hospital shortly after arrival.

The penalty phase of the capital murder case against Young will begin on Thursday at 9 a.m.