Madison County looking to enforce noise regulations, asks state legislation for a vote

MADISON Ala. -- The Madison County Commission is looking to better regulate noise in the county. Commission members say they have received a variety of complaints from across the county.

"We currently don't have anything, anything in place to control it," said District Three Commissioner, Craig Hill.

As of now, the commission has a very limited capacity to regulate noise, and no real ability to enforce regulations.

The commission is looking to pass a constitutional amendment that would give more teeth to the laws and would allow them to be able to enforce the regulations with criminal punishments.

"We will probably do it with some curfews," Said Hill. "We will have a resolution that will be in place, that we will have the ability to levy penalties."

The commission is asking the state to allow the citizens of Madison to vote on if they would like the county to be able to enforce noise regulations.

"We're going to our legislative delegation with this discussion and what we're going to ask for is for them to put in on a ballot," said Hill.

If the state approves, commission members say citizens can expect to vote sometime in 2018.