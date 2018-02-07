LIVE BLOG: National Signing Day in the TN Valley

It’s the day high school athletes and college coaches have been waiting for. Today is National Signing Day.
Dozens of area athletes are putting pet to paper on their National Letters of Intent.
Auburn and Alabama will put the final touches on their 2018 signing classes, and we’ll also check in with Alabama A&M and UNA.
Here’s the latest on National Signing Day:
Starting NSD at @SpainParkATH
Braxton Barker is one of 15 students to sign with colleges @abc3340 pic.twitter.com/yzPq6Ri2iq
— Stu McCann (@stu_mccann) February 7, 2018
Please welcome @anthony_flash10 to the Auburn Family!#WarEagle | #AUNSD18 pic.twitter.com/p9sGTisvtJ
— Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) February 7, 2018
The newest addition to the Bulldog Family gives us our fourth WR & nine Mississippi natives in #StateTeam18! Welcome @johnquarise4!
➡️ https://t.co/iBcUFtIrVl#HailState🐶 pic.twitter.com/SpjW2z1okQ
— MSU Football 🏈 (@HailStateFB) February 7, 2018
"I love everything around (Auburn). It just feels like family."
🗣 » @TheAsaMartin_#WarEagle | #AUNSD18 pic.twitter.com/oB0xMyIkfX
— Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) February 7, 2018
We’re excited to announce the addition of Jakob Cummings to the signing class of 2018 pic.twitter.com/oGSjXsfEYM
— UNA Football (@UNAFootball) February 7, 2018
Excited to announce the signing of Kate Wiseman to our 2018 class! #roarlions #soccer pic.twitter.com/rdwsNB9HWg
— UNASoccer (@UNASoccer) February 7, 2018
Excited to announce the signing of @morganebert17 to our 2018 class! #roarlions #soccer pic.twitter.com/UwuF2nTz2o
— UNASoccer (@UNASoccer) February 7, 2018
Excited to announce the signing of @meganmacleann to our 2018 class! #roarlions #soccer pic.twitter.com/raPc80HS1j
— UNASoccer (@UNASoccer) February 7, 2018
Huntsville High has a few people signing today
"I love everything around (Auburn). It just feels like family."
🗣 » @TheAsaMartin_#WarEagle | #AUNSD18 pic.twitter.com/oB0xMyIkfX
— Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) February 7, 2018
Welcome DB @eddiesmith_8 to the Alabama Football Family#NextWave #RollTide pic.twitter.com/DSnG5e0jlA
— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) February 7, 2018
Excited to announce the signing of Nadia Sabania to our 2018 class! #roarlions #soccer pic.twitter.com/T2NswQr2Sy
— UNASoccer (@UNASoccer) February 7, 2018
OFFICIAL | Another product of Robert E. Lee HS in Montgomery, Kevontae' Ruggs (@rip_lamexico) is a Rebel!#NSD18 #FutureRebels pic.twitter.com/XdxQSzpsyJ
— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) February 7, 2018
Darryl Pointer: Born on September 8, 1998 with a disability which is being
fully deaf. He uses a hearing aid to help him hear and went to school in St.
Louis, Missouri to learn to talk. Soon he became a big brother which brought a
lot excitement to him (Chandler Pointer) after a horrible wreck with his mom
and little brother on the way back from Missouri to see there father flipped over
during the snow into a ditch on the highway where no one could see them. Darryl found a way you get out of his seat belt and get his little brother out the
flip vehicle and went and got help by standing hours next to the highway to
come save his family. Darryl was active in three sports and today he is signing
to Kentucky Wesleyan University for a full ride for football.
As a part of our early signing period, we welcome Jacob Gentle from Florence to the UNA family | #roarlions pic.twitter.com/pcOSVWTCGU
— UNA Football (@UNAFootball) February 7, 2018
One of my favorite days of the year! Nothing beats watching kids make their dreams come true.@ChaseHorn & I have the Tennessee Valley covered tonight on @WHNT and you can follow along all day on our LIVE blog on https://t.co/W1nT5IvZ2s. Happy #NSD!
— Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) February 7, 2018
Having a little fun! We start the morning with Drew Atchley’s dog, Web, who is thrilled to be taking his talents to the next level!