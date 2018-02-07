LIVE BLOG: National Signing Day in the TN Valley

Posted 8:44 am, February 7, 2018, by , Updated at 09:10AM, February 7, 2018

It’s the day high school athletes and college coaches have been waiting for. Today is National Signing Day.

Dozens of area athletes are putting pet to paper on their National Letters of Intent.

Auburn and Alabama will put the final touches on their 2018 signing classes, and we’ll also check in with Alabama A&M and UNA.

Here’s the latest on National Signing Day:

Huntsville High has a few people signing today

Darryl Pointer: Born on September 8, 1998 with a disability which is being
fully deaf. He uses a hearing aid to help him hear and went to school in St.
Louis, Missouri to learn to talk. Soon he became a big brother which brought a
lot excitement to him (Chandler Pointer) after a horrible wreck with his mom
and little brother on the way back from Missouri to see there father flipped over
during the snow into a ditch on the highway where no one could see them. Darryl found a way you get out of his seat belt and get his little brother out the
flip vehicle and went and got help by standing hours next to the highway to
come save his family. Darryl was active in three sports and today he is signing
to Kentucky Wesleyan University for a full ride for football.

Having a little fun! We start the morning with Drew Atchley’s dog, Web, who is thrilled to be taking his talents to the next level!