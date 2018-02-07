× Lee High’s Malik Langham chooses Florida on national signing day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A four-star recruit from Lee High School in Huntsville has decided he’ll play college football at Florida.

Defensive End Malik Langham made the announcement Wednesday, choosing the Gators over Alabama and Auburn.

“I just feel at home and at piece there. I have to spend the next three to five years there, so I just feel like it was the best place for me,” said Langham. “I just want to go somewhere where I could help and play right away. Florida gave me the opportunity, so I’m going to go there and do what I can to make an impact.”

Florida offered Langham a scholarship when Jim McElwain was the head coach, but it was a strong rapport with new head coach Dan Mullen that helped solidify the decision.

“(Mullen) recruited me to Mississippi State so it’s pretty good. When I was down at Florida, he taught me how to eat a chicken wing,” Langham laughed. “It was pretty cool. We bonded really well.”

Langham also had offers from top programs like Miami and Notre Dame. He is rated the No. 9 strong-side defensive in the nation end and No. 222 recruit as ranked by 247Sports. He is No. 11 on the AL.com A-List of the state’s top senior prospects.