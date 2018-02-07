JSU student dies Tuesday after being hit by car near campus

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — According to university officials, a Jacksonville State student was killed Tuesday night while walking near campus.

Officials confirm that Justin Tinker, who was from the Gadsden area, was the student who was struck and killed. Tinker was a senior Chemistry major and was set to graduate in May.

The university says Tinker was walking near campus on Highway 204 before he was hit. It was an area where authorities say students normally walk.

According to Tinker’s stepmother, it was his lifelong dream to work at NASA. She says he planned to pursue a doctorate degree and was looking to further his education.

She added that Tinker had recently applied to several schools including Alabama A&M and the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating. JSU already has plans underway to honor Tinker at graduation.