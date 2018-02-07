× Hartselle man arrested, accused of sodomizing a 14-year-old

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A Hartselle man has been accused of committing sodomy with a minor. Sheriff Ana Franklin confirmed that 36-year-old Bobby Garrison was taken into custody by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Investigators and the Special Victims Unit.

Garrison is charged with first-degree sodomy by forcible compulsion of a 14-year-old.

The Morgan Child Advocacy Center and Morgan County DHR were involved in the investigation, which is still ongoing.

Garrison is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $60,000 bond