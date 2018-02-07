Florence Police responding to a shooting call

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence Police confirm they are responding to a shooting call this morning. The shooting is near the Florence Boulevard Missionary Baptist Church.

The church is located off Florence Boulevard just east of Huntsville Road.

The call came in just before 6:00 a.m.

Details on the shooting are very limited, but we understand police and paramedics both responded to the scene.

We have a crew headed to the scene working to track down the latest information. We’ll update you as soon as we learn more.