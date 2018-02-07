× Committee approves teacher raise, prekindergarten expansion

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Teachers and school employees could get a 2.5 percent pay raise later this year.

The House Ways and Means Education Committee on Wednesday approved the raise, which is popular with members of both parties, with little discussion.

Education employees at both public K-12 schools and two-year postsecondary institutions would receive the raise. Educators last received a cost-of-living adjustment in 2016.

Lawmakers are in the process of writing the education budget for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1. The proposed budget also contains a $20 million expansion of the state’s prekindergarten program.

The House of Representatives is expected to vote on the raise and education budget next week.