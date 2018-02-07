Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“Benny loved football. It’s been his identity. It’s been our family’s identity. He said he’d do it again. But we know 100% the CTE is what caused this.” – Courtney Perrin

On Friday nights in the late 1970’s, fans would fill Ogle Stadium to watch quarterback Benny Perrin lead the Decatur Red Raiders. The two-time all-state QB went on to win two National Championships under the great Paul Bear Bryant at Alabama. In 1982, Perrin was drafted in the third round by the St. Louis Cardinals and spent four years in the NFL.

But the game Perrin dedicated himself to ended up costing him his life.

“It was just sad because there’s nothing you could do. You wanted to help, but his mind just took over.” – Courtney Perrin, his wife

On February 3rd, 2017, Benny Perrin took his own life. In the years and months leading up to his death, Perrin battled health issues ranging from headaches to depression. An autopsy later revealed the 57-year-old had Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy or CTE, a progressive degenerative disease of the brain found in people with a history of repetitive brain trauma.

More and more research is being done to understand and reveal the link between football and CTE. According to research done by Boston University’s CTE Center, 111 brains of former NFL players were studied and all but one were linked to the disease. The study also states that kids who started playing football before the age of 12 have more cognitive and behavioral problems later in life than those who start after the age of 12.

Not only was Benny an athlete — he was a husband, a father, a grandfather of two, a friend, a man of God and a leader in the community. One year after his death, his wife, Courtney Perrin, agreed to talk with WHNT News 19’s Taylor Tannebaum about Benny, his struggles, his legacy and the disease that took her husband’s life. She wants others to know the danger associated with playing contact sports.

“Main thing I would like people to take is it’s real. I just want education it’s real in a lot of homes, not just men, but younger athletes, and I just want people to know the risk.”

