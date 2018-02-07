× Albertville City Schools close for the rest of the week due to flu outbreak

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – The Albertville City Schools system has announced they are canceling classes on Thursday, February 8, and Friday, February 9, due to a flu outbreak

Classes will resume on Monday, February 12, at the regular time.

Extracurricular activity cancellations will be determined by each school’s administration.

School officials ask that all 12-month employees report to work on Thursday to sanitize the buildings.