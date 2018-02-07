× A National Signing Day full of firsts for Gus Malzahn at Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (AL.com)- For the first time in Gus Malzahn’s tenure as head coach, Auburn did not finish with a top-10 recruiting class.

Auburn, which signed nine players on National Signing Day to up its class total to 24 for the 2018 recruiting cycle, was outside of the top 10 in each of the major recruiting services’ team rankings, including a No. 12 overall finish in the 247Sports Composite team rankings.

Auburn did not sign a single five-star prospect this cycle, marking the first time in Malzahn’s six-year stint as head coach that he did not sign one of the nation’s top-rated players. Despite that, Auburn still finished with 16 four-star signees, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, which was third-most in the nation behind Ohio State’s 20 four-stars and Texas’ 17 four-stars. Those schools finished ranked second and third, respectively, in the composite team rankings.

