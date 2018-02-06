UNA releases first Division I football schedule

FLORENCE, Ala. – North Alabama has finalized its football schedule for the 2018 season, the first season for the Lions as an FCS Division I team.  This is a transition year for UNA, so the team will compete as an FCS independent before joining the Big South Conference in 2019.

The Lions may be leaving the Gulf South Conference, but they will play a couple of former conference rivals.  West Florida, Mississippi College, and Shorter will all make the trip to Braly Stadium.  North Alabama will play at Alabama A&M in week two.  This will be the first meeting for UNA and the Bulldogs since 1997.  The next week the Lions travel to Fargo, North Dakota to face North Dakota State.  The Bison have won six of the last seven FCS National Championships.

 

DATE        DAY    OPPONENT                            SITE
Sept. 1        Sat    at Southern Utah                   Cedar City, Utah
Sept. 8        Sat    at Alabama A&M                   Huntsville, Ala.
Sept. 15    Sat    at North Dakota State         Fargo, N.D.
Sept. 22    Sat    AZUSA PACIFIC                     HOME
Sept. 29    Sat    at Campbell                               Buies Creek, N.C.
Oct. 6        Sat    WEST FLORIDA                      HOME
Oct. 13        Sat    MISSISSIPPI COLLEGE    HOME
Oct. 20        Sat    at Jackson State                    Jackson, Miss.
Oct. 27        Sat    OPEN
Nov. 3        Sat    SHORTER                                     HOME
Nov. 10        Sat    NORTH GREENVILLE        HOME
Nov. 17        Sat    at Incarnate Word                 San Antonio, Texas