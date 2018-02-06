× UNA releases first Division I football schedule

FLORENCE, Ala. – North Alabama has finalized its football schedule for the 2018 season, the first season for the Lions as an FCS Division I team. This is a transition year for UNA, so the team will compete as an FCS independent before joining the Big South Conference in 2019.

The Lions may be leaving the Gulf South Conference, but they will play a couple of former conference rivals. West Florida, Mississippi College, and Shorter will all make the trip to Braly Stadium. North Alabama will play at Alabama A&M in week two. This will be the first meeting for UNA and the Bulldogs since 1997. The next week the Lions travel to Fargo, North Dakota to face North Dakota State. The Bison have won six of the last seven FCS National Championships.

DATE DAY OPPONENT SITE

Sept. 1 Sat at Southern Utah Cedar City, Utah

Sept. 8 Sat at Alabama A&M Huntsville, Ala.

Sept. 15 Sat at North Dakota State Fargo, N.D.

Sept. 22 Sat AZUSA PACIFIC HOME

Sept. 29 Sat at Campbell Buies Creek, N.C.

Oct. 6 Sat WEST FLORIDA HOME

Oct. 13 Sat MISSISSIPPI COLLEGE HOME

Oct. 20 Sat at Jackson State Jackson, Miss.

Oct. 27 Sat OPEN

Nov. 3 Sat SHORTER HOME

Nov. 10 Sat NORTH GREENVILLE HOME

Nov. 17 Sat at Incarnate Word San Antonio, Texas