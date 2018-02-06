× Suspect turns himself in after almost two weeks, charged with first-degree assault for Decatur shooting

DECATUR, Ala. — On January 23, the Morgan County Central Dispatch received a call of two males that had been shot at 19th Avenue SE early that morning.

Police say officers responded to the scene and discovered both individuals had been transported to Decatur-Morgan Hospital. Police say one man, Dedrick Rashad Moody, had been shot multiple times in the torso and had a bullet lodged in his neck. The second man, Victor Lamond Mitchell Jr., had been shot in the left arm.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Moody had been shot while seated in the passenger seat of a vehicle. Police say the driver of the vehicle returned gunfire at the shooter, and Mitchell was later identified by witnesses as the man who shot Moody.

Mitchell’s arrest warrant was issued on January 24, and he turned himself into the Decatur Police Department on February 5. He was charged with one count of assault in the first degree and was transported to the Morgan County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

The Decatur Police Department is seeking a second person of interest in the case by the name of Terrell Wright. Wright is a black male in his late twenties to early thirties. Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Wright is asked to contact Det. Birchfield at 256-341-4819.