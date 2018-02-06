× Second house fire in two years leaves two men without a home in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – Two men are without a home this morning after an early morning house fire.

According to Decatur fire and rescue, it happened in the 1000 block of 6th Avenue SW.

They received the call around 3:15 Tuesday morning.

When they arrived, flames could be seen coming from a bedroom window.

They say both men who live in the home made it out safely.

Crews say there is fire damage to one room, but quick work saved the rest of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire fighters say they responded to this same house about 2 years ago with basically the same kind of fire.