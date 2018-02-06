× One injured in officer-involved shooting at Boaz residence during attempt to serve search warrant

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. — Law enforcement officials say an officer-involved shooting took place Tuesday morning while Etowah County Drug Task Force agents were attempting to serve a search warrant at a Boaz residence.

At around 9 a.m., drug task force agents and Boaz police officers were attempting to serve a search warrant at 100 Pleasant Hill Cut Off Rd. when a suspect inside the residence began to shoot at officers. Two Boaz officers returned fire.

The suspect was shot two times and has been flown by helicopter to a Birmingham hospital.

The Oxford Police Department is investigating the incident.