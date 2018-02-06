× Huntsville police detain four people in connection to high speed chase in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Three different agencies help end a chase with speeds reaching around 125 miles per hour.

Undercover drug agents in north Huntsville tried to pull over a car around 11:30pm on Jonquil Drive. The driver took off, with Huntsville Police getting involved in the chase around Highway 53 and Martin Luther King Jr. Highway.

The chase would make its way to Meridianville, where Madison County deputies were waiting with spike strips set up. They say speeds reached around 125 miles per hour.

The spike strips deployed on the Parkway near Hallow Road disabled the car’s tires.

The chase ended just south of Winchester Road, on Swaim Circle.

Officers believe drugs were thrown from the car at some point during the chase.

Huntsville Police have questioned four people in connection to the chase. It’s unknown what charges could be filed, but we are told the driver faces numerous traffic violations.