Former petting zoo employee pleads guilty to sexual abuse charges involving minors

FLORENCE, Ala. — A former petting zoo employee accused of inappropriately touching half a dozen small children in Florence has pleaded guilty.

Daryl Raymond entered the plea Tuesday morning in Lauderdale County Circuit Court.

Raymond was scheduled to go to trial next week. According to the agreement, Raymond pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.

In the sentence agreement, Raymond will serve four years in prison and must register as a sex offender.

We’re following this developing story and will continue to update as we receive more information.