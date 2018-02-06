× Flu outbreak leads Marshall County Schools to close for four days, starting Thursday

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The Marshall County School District will be closed Thursday and Friday, plus the following Monday and Tuesday because of the seriousness of the flu outbreak.

All told, Marshall County Schools will be closed on February 8, 9, 12, and 13.

A release from the school district says, “Parents have the option to send students to school tomorrow, February 7, 2018, in order to allow them time to make arrangement for childcare for the four days school will be closed.”

Superintendent Dr. Cindy Wigley says that attendance policies will be flexible because of the “flu epidemic.” She says written parent notes will be accepted and semester test requirements due to absences will be waived until problems with the flu subside.

The release from the district says, “At this time, the epidemic is not only having an impact on our students but also our staff, preventing us from effectively serving our students.”