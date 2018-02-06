Five injured, including two children thrown from vehicle in drunk driving crash in Albertville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBERTVILLE Ala. -- Albertville Police confirm a drunk driver struck a vehicle carrying two adults and three children leaving Wendy's on Highway 431 around 6 p.m. Monday. Two of the children were hospitalized.

Police arrested Faustino Garcia at the scene of the crash for driving under the influence.

Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said Garcia was heading northbound on 431. "The vehicle in question made a U-turn and actually headed back southbound. From the witness statements, and from what I understand, at a very high rate of speed."

Chief Smith said another driver on the road at the time, saw the car moving erratically and tried to dial 911, but it was too late. "The other vehicle was leaving the parking lot at Wendy's and then that's when the collision occurred."

Two children, who Chief Smith believes are around 10-years-old, were thrown from the car during the crash and were flown to Children's of Alabama. The other three passengers were taken to local hospitals by ambulance. "Our investigators are looking at it to see if maybe we can upgrade a charge or add a charge of maybe an assault," Smith said. He said wrecks involving children are especially difficult. "Anytime you see a kid involved in something like that it's tough. It's tough on the fire guys, it's tough on the police. It's one of those things where you just have to put your feelings aside, and just do your job." Friends of the family involved in the wreck said the two children are still in the hospital but are stable.