× Early morning wreck sends one person to the hospital, Huntsville police investigating

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police are investigating a single-vehicle wreck that sent one man to the hospital.

Around 1:00 Tuesday morning, emergency crews were called to Winchester road near Lumary Drive for a wreck.

When they arrived, they found a driver who was traveling east on Winchester road had left the road, took out a mailbox, hit a fire hydrant, and snapped a utility pole in half.

Police had to block off Winchester Road while crews freed the driver and removed lines on the road.

The driver is expected to be OK.

Winchester road has reopened.