Wet Weather Returns By Tuesday Afternoon

A developing storm system will approach Alabama from the west Tuesday morning, bring another good chance of rain. Scattered showers will be possible ahead of this system Tuesday morning, but rain will become more widespread as it moves through Tuesday evening.

With plenty of moisture and milder air coming in from the south we expect another widespread soaking rain Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, with a few embedded thunderstorms possible too.

By Wednesday afternoon the system will be moving towards the East Coast, allowing rain to exit the Tennessee Valley. What we’re left with is a good 1-2 inches of rainfall and a blustery Wednesday afternoon.

‘Unsettled’ Weather Pattern Setting Up: Drought conditions have been developing over the past month as we received little rainfall (1.52″ in Huntsville) in January. The next 7-10 days will bring a number of chances to chip away at the dry conditions.

The jet stream, which influences where storm systems track, will flatten out over the Tennessee Valley next week. That will bring a series of upper-level disturbances through from Saturday through the middle of next week. At the same time we’ll be getting in more moisture from the Gulf to aid rain chances.

That all boils down to this: Another good chance of widespread rain comes in Saturday and lasts through Sunday morning. After that rain chances will be more of the hit-and-miss variety through next week.

Altogether, we could come out with a solid 2-3 inches of rain, which would go a long way to alleviate our current rainfall deficit.