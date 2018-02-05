× Suspect in capital murder case pleads guilty, gets life in prison

DECATUR, Ala. – One of the young men charged with capital murder in the May 2015 shootings of two men has accepted a plea deal.

Amani Goodwin entered a guilty plea to two counts of felony murder and three counts of first degree robbery in connection to the deaths of Antonio Hernandez, 27, and Joshua Davis, 25. Goodwin was sentenced to life sentences on each felony murder count and 20 years for each robbery count. All sentences will run concurrently.

In exchange for the pleas, he has to testify against the co-defendants, Cortez Mitchell and brothers Joseph and Cedric Cowan. The capital murder trial for Cortez Mitchell started Monday.