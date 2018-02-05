× Report: Auburn Basketball’s Austin Wiley appeal denied, won’t play this year

According to our newspartners at AL.com, Auburn Basketball’s Austin Wiley will not play for the Tigers this season.

The sophomore had appealed his eligibility ruling to the NCAA. Our newspartners at AL.com now say that appeal has been denied.

The NCAA said on January 11th that Wiley would not be eligible until next season because, “After an internal investigation, Auburn self-reported violations involving recruiting, extra benefits and agent-related activity.”

Auburn University is still dealing with the fallout of having Assistant Head Coach Chuck person arrested by the FBI, accused of taking advantage of players by using his influence to send them to a crooked financial advisor.