Lady Chargers knock off West Alabama 64-62 thanks to Aryn Sanders buzzer-beater

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (uahchargers.com) - The University of Alabama in Huntsville women's basketball team won 64-62 in dramatic fashion on Monday evening over West Alabama at Kelly Court at Spragins Hall as sophomore Aryn Sanders sank a buzzer-beater layup to seal the Gulf South Conference victory. UAH improves to 12-11 (6-10 GSC), while UWAS dips to 11-11 (8-7 GSC).

Turning Point

- Following a layup by West Alabama's Kierra Groce that tied the contest at 62-62 with 5.8 seconds remaining, Sanders worked her way into the paint and sank a running shot with time expiring to give the Chargers the 64-62 victory.

