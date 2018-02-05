× Huntsville Salon provides free haircuts to women on opening day at Owen’s House’s Salon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A fresh haircut doesn’t just change your appearance, it can alter your attitude, improve your chance of getting a job and instill hope.

Women don’t leave the Downtown Rescue Mission’s Owen’s House the same way they entered, even their appearance reflects that.

“I’m very happy to make the ladies feel good about themselves.”

While using donated hair care tools for ladies sitting in donated chairs, stylists from the B’Unique salon give the women their time.

“I’m glad the ladies are excited about us being here. That makes me feel a little bit better.”

These are some of the first clients in Owen’s House’s new beauty salon, it’s opening day inside a place where so many people find a fresh start.

“Sometimes they come to the mission and they’re looking for a new start, and something like a haircut could make them feel better about themselves and get them going in the right direction,” Tylor Jones with the Downtown Rescue Mission said.

While the women snip away their past to make room for a bright future, volunteer stylists will ensure their beauty outside matches their bravery inside.

“It gives them a little more confidence to go and grow which is what we’re helping people to do here,” Jones said.

A haircut doesn’t change everything about a person, but it’s an empowering place to start. The salon at Owen’s House is run strictly by volunteers. If you’re interested in helping, you can find more information on www.downtownrescuemission.org.