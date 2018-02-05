× Decatur woman arrested after lying to police about her identity during traffic stop

DECATUR, Ala. — On Saturday, February 3, a Decatur police officer pulled over a vehicle for a speeding violation near the intersection of 14th Avenue and Beech Street SE.

At first contact with the driver, police say the woman gave the officer what was later discovered to be a fake name and did not provide proof of license or identification. An investigation led to officers learning her real name was Casey Hayes.

Hayes had lied to officers about her name to avoid arrest, knowing that she had active felony warrants out of multiple agencies.

Hayes was arrested for obstruction of justice by providing a false identity and driving while suspended.

She was transported to the Morgan County Jail where she is being held in lieu of $2,800 bond.