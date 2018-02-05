Deaf and Hard of Hearing Storm Spotter training session taking place in Decatur on February 12

The National Weather Service in Huntsville is giving anyone with an interest in weather the opportunity to become a certified storm spotter.

In particular, one storm spotter session will serve the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community by providing interpreters and Communication-Access Real-Time Translation (CART) services. The training session will be hosted by the National Weather Service Huntsville office, the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services, and the Alabama Institute for the Deaf & Blind.

The session will take place on Monday, February 12 from 6-8pm at the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services office located at 621 Cherry Street NE, Decatur, Alabama, 35601.

The class is free and open to the public and typically last two hours. Deaf and Hard of Hearing attendees will receive a free weather radio and strobe light attachment.

Additional information from the National Weather Service is below.

Additional classes will be offered throughout north Alabama and south Tennessee. Click here to see the list of classes, locations and times. Inclement weather or other factors may cause the schedule to change, so please check the list before you decide to attend a class.

Those who attend the classes will learn: